FY2021 EPS Estimates for Renasant Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Renasant in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.93 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.89.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st.

NASDAQ RNST opened at $39.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.65. Renasant has a 1-year low of $30.76 and a 1-year high of $46.97.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Renasant had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $154.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Renasant by 82.0% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 27,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Renasant by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 569,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,531,000 after purchasing an additional 70,518 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Renasant by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Renasant by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Renasant during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

