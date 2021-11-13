FY2021 EPS Estimates for Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Cut by Analyst

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Rover Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.36) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.81). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Rover Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.77 million. Rover Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Shares of Rover Group stock opened at $13.81 on Thursday. Rover Group has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $15.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rover Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the third quarter worth approximately $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

