FY2021 EPS Estimates for SI-BONE, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:SIBN)

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SI-BONE in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.74) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.64). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for SI-BONE’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist dropped their target price on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SI-BONE from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

SIBN opened at $22.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $734.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 15.13, a current ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.46. SI-BONE has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 30.43% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 35.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the third quarter worth $346,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 33.1% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 3.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $47,267.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $140,846.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 171,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,508,010.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,300 shares of company stock valued at $380,253 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

