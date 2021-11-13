FY2021 EPS Estimates for Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Reduced by Analyst

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) – Investment analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stella-Jones in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.44 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.52. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised Stella-Jones from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial raised Stella-Jones from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bankshares raised Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Stella-Jones from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Acumen Capital cut their price target on Stella-Jones to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.12.

TSE:SJ opened at C$42.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$42.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.23. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of C$39.95 and a 52 week high of C$54.09. The company has a market cap of C$2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 11.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

