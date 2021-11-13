FY2021 EPS Estimates for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. Decreased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for TreeHouse Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will earn $1.24 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.16. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

THS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Shares of THS opened at $36.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.41. TreeHouse Foods has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 890.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4,095.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.