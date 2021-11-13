FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN) Issued By Pi Financial

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN) – Analysts at Pi Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Greenlane Renewables in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Greenlane Renewables’ FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get Greenlane Renewables alerts:

Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$12.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.23 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GRN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$2.50 target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$2.25 target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of GRN stock opened at C$1.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Greenlane Renewables has a 1 year low of C$0.67 and a 1 year high of C$2.96. The company has a market cap of C$246.19 million and a PE ratio of -68.33.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.