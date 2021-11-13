FY2022 EPS Estimates for Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CCSI) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CCSI) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.48 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.24. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ CCSI opened at 61.93 on Thursday. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 52 week low of 34.81 and a 52 week high of 69.31.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.

