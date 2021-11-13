FY2023 EPS Estimates for General Electric (NYSE:GE) Lifted by Analyst

General Electric (NYSE:GE) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for General Electric in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $5.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.30.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.59.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $107.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.90, a PEG ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a 12-month low of $70.80 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.37 and its 200 day moving average is $104.99.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of General Electric by 6.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786,710 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,629,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,838,227,000 after buying an additional 4,633,131 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,338,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,815,863,000 after buying an additional 4,669,566 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in General Electric by 107.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 60,649,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $796,325,000 after buying an additional 31,449,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in General Electric by 4.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,691,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $776,527,000 after buying an additional 2,343,743 shares in the last quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

