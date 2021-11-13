FY2024 EPS Estimates for Ballard Power Systems Inc. Decreased by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson now expects that the technology company will earn $0.01 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 88.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.08, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.46. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $42.28.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 10.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

