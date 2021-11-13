GamerCoin Hits Market Cap of $41.13 Million (GHX)

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One GamerCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GamerCoin has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. GamerCoin has a total market capitalization of $41.13 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GamerCoin alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00073026 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00074471 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00097505 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,616.67 or 0.07180048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,311.23 or 1.00019598 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

GamerCoin Coin Profile

GamerCoin’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,542,854 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

GamerCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GamerCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GamerCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GamerCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GamerCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.