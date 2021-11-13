GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) Major Shareholder Sells $606,000.00 in Stock

GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) major shareholder Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $606,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Science Biosensor Diagnos Life also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 21st, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 248,416 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $561,420.16.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 16,326 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $36,733.50.

On Thursday, October 14th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,726 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $219,582.68.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $213,000.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 200,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $460,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 200,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $496,000.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 200,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $532,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $280,000.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $290,000.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 45,152 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $148,550.08.

Shares of NYSE:GBS opened at $1.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.22. GBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,251,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GBS by 555.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GBS by 890.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 97,415 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in GBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GBS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

GBS Company Profile

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. Its principal product is Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a saliva glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. The company also focuses on developing other diagnostic tests in the areas of biochemistry, tumor markers, immunology, hormones, and other biomarkers.

