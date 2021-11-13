GCM Grosvenor Inc. (GCMG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on December 15th

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

NASDAQ GCMG opened at $11.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.02. GCM Grosvenor has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 million. GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 191.66%. As a group, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 141,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of GCM Grosvenor at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

