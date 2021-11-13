Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CFO York A. Ragen Sells 10,000 Shares

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

GNRC stock opened at $446.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $444.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.54. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.56 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $505.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Generac by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Generac by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $821,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Generac by 345.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,083,000 after buying an additional 1,141,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Generac by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,503,000 after buying an additional 10,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

