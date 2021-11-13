Geode Capital Management LLC Has $5.43 Million Stock Position in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 612,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,169 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Casa Systems worth $5,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,068,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,219,000 after buying an additional 1,143,796 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,244,000 after buying an additional 371,670 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 709,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after buying an additional 124,027 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $6,251,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 128,194 shares in the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

In other news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $462,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASA stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $511.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average of $7.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $13.15.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Casa Systems had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 20.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casa Systems, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CASA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casa Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.80.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.