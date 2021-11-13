Geode Capital Management LLC Has $5.78 Million Stock Holdings in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,150 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spero Therapeutics were worth $5,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,824,000 after purchasing an additional 170,094 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 374,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 31,937 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 47,287 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPRO. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of SPRO opened at $16.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.49. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $23.64.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.04). Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 411.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 22,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $380,352.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 420,526 shares of company stock valued at $7,584,504 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

