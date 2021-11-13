Georgina Lynch Buys 10,000 Shares of Tassal Group Limited (ASX:TGR) Stock

Tassal Group Limited (ASX:TGR) insider Georgina Lynch bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.45 ($2.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,500.00 ($24,642.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 4.16.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Tassal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.37%.

Tassal Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hatching, farming, processing, marketing, and sale of Atlantic salmon and tiger prawns in Australia. The company offers fresh, smoked, canned, and frozen salmon; and Australian black tiger prawns. It also procures, processes, markets, and sells salmon, prawns and other seafood species.

