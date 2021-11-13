GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GeoVax Labs had a negative net margin of 1,305.93% and a negative return on equity of 37.34%.

GOVX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.91. 93,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,416. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.75. GeoVax Labs has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $8.71.

Get GeoVax Labs alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GeoVax Labs stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,739 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of GeoVax Labs worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GeoVax Labs Company Profile

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever; Zika virus and malari; human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.