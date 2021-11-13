GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GeoVax Labs had a negative net margin of 1,305.93% and a negative return on equity of 37.34%.
GOVX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.91. 93,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,416. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.75. GeoVax Labs has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $8.71.
Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.
GeoVax Labs Company Profile
GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever; Zika virus and malari; human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.
