Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Trading 8.2% Higher

Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.63 and last traded at $4.63. 252,596 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 12,351,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.18.

The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.67.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.31). Gerdau had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.0814 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 7.2%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.83%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Gerdau by 103.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Gerdau in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC purchased a new position in Gerdau in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in Gerdau in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Gerdau in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gerdau (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

