Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Gladstone Land’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LAND. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Gladstone Land from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Land from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Land currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $28.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.46. The stock has a market cap of $921.28 million, a PE ratio of -76.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.60.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.20). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 2.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Gladstone Land will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0452 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAND. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the second quarter worth about $59,000. 38.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.