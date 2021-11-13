Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:CEFA) Trading Down 0.9%

Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:CEFA) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.04 and last traded at $33.04. 479 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.34.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.86 and its 200-day moving average is $32.63.

