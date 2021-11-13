Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $952.13 million.

Shares of GMED opened at $73.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.00. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $84.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $229.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GMED shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.23.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $63,416.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Globus Medical stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Globus Medical worth $16,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

