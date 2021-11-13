Gnosis (GNO) Trading Down 4.5% This Week

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 13th. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $701.91 million and $6.08 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gnosis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $466.51 or 0.00725542 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gnosis has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gnosis

Gnosis (GNO) is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm . The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Gnosis Coin Trading

