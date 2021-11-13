GoalVest Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

GoalVest Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,651 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 189.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 270.4% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 60.4% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $50.31 on Friday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $44.70 and a one year high of $68.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.66 and a 200 day moving average of $54.51. The company has a market capitalization of $204.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

