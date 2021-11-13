GoalVest Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

GoalVest Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) by 71.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,723 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,380,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,106,000 after buying an additional 206,940 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $825,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 277.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 32,979 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFM stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.45 and its 200 day moving average is $36.99. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $38.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.172 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

