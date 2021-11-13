Golden Goose Reaches Market Cap of $395,567.56 (GOLD)

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. One Golden Goose coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $395,567.56 and $86,110.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded up 46.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

