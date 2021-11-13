Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 410.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,301,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046,568 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INO shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

NASDAQ:INO opened at $7.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.48 and a quick ratio of 10.48. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,193.30% and a negative return on equity of 42.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO).

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.