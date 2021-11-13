Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,107,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 328,849 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Akebia Therapeutics were worth $11,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 70.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,827,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,927,000 after acquiring an additional 757,149 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 233,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 99,101 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,575,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $2.87 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $502.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.60.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 154.75% and a negative net margin of 142.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney disease. The firm also involves in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

