Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 16.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,026,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 209,166 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $11,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orange during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Orange by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Orange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Orange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Orange by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORAN stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. Orange S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.73 and a 1-year high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.62.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORAN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Orange in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

About Orange

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

