Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,783,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,434 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Aegon worth $11,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,792,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,534,000 after buying an additional 26,619 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,684,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 22,549 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,481,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 490,590 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 260.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 651,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 470,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 78,803 shares during the last quarter. 5.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aegon alerts:

AEG stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Aegon will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0937 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aegon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.