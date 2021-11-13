Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,944 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 36,021 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $11,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after buying an additional 85,920 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 29,459 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,476,000 after purchasing an additional 26,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $380,235.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDC stock opened at $51.69 on Friday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $63.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.47 and a 200 day moving average of $52.13.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.19%.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

