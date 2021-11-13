Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $11.73 Million Stock Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 64,967 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $11,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 132.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $87.85 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52-week low of $53.79 and a 52-week high of $88.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.96.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.83 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DSGX shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.94.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

