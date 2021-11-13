Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 53.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 338,791 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.49% of American Assets Trust worth $11,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,530,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,067,000 after buying an additional 254,919 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth $309,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,032,000 after purchasing an additional 30,535 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 5.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AAT opened at $38.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.64. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.34 and a 1 year high of $40.83. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.92, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 307.69%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.56 per share, with a total value of $197,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 4,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.02 per share, for a total transaction of $175,234.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 53,239 shares of company stock worth $2,043,317. 33.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

