Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $11.32 Million Investment in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,171,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,321,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $5,388,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $5,032,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $4,830,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $3,381,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $1,932,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAH opened at $9.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

