Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 138,749 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,834 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 138,749 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $12,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRIM. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 79.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the first quarter worth approximately $837,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the first quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the first quarter worth approximately $716,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Primoris Services by 13.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. Primoris Services Co. has a 12 month low of $22.34 and a 12 month high of $41.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.43.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $913.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

In other news, Director Terry D. Mccallister acquired 10,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.61 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,364.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

