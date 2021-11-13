Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 483,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 179,475 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $10,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOD. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD opened at $22.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.07. The company has a market cap of $847.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 454.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $23.49.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is presently 3,000.00%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.