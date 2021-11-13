Golos Blockchain Market Capitalization Reaches $761,396.65 (GLS)

Golos Blockchain (CURRENCY:GLS) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Golos Blockchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Golos Blockchain has a total market cap of $761,396.65 and approximately $593.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Golos Blockchain has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00081969 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00009226 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00003853 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000431 BTC.

About Golos Blockchain

Golos Blockchain uses the hashing algorithm. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 275,771,290 coins. Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain . The official website for Golos Blockchain is golos.id

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

