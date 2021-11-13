GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Insider Babak Azad Sells 12,500 Shares

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) insider Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $527,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Babak Azad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Babak Azad sold 7,500 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $306,825.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $524,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $41.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 16.43 and a quick ratio of 16.43. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $59.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.33 and its 200-day moving average is $37.71.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 32.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in GoodRx during the second quarter worth about $25,628,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $870,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,657,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in GoodRx by 40.0% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,905,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in GoodRx during the second quarter worth $1,171,000. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GDRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoodRx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.21.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

