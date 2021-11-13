GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) PT Raised to $47.00 at Barclays

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its target price upped by analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GDRX. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on GoodRx from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.21.

GDRX stock opened at $41.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.33 and its 200-day moving average is $37.71. The company has a quick ratio of 16.43, a current ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.49 and a beta of -0.88. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $59.67.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 669,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.39 per share, for a total transaction of $25,029,875.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $524,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 817,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,217,412 and sold 1,135,886 shares valued at $48,935,998. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the second quarter worth approximately $25,628,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the second quarter worth $870,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the second quarter worth $38,657,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 40.0% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,905,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the second quarter worth $1,171,000. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

