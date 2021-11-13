Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Issues Earnings Results

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ GRAY opened at $3.14 on Friday. Graybug Vision has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Graybug Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.35.

In other news, CFO Robert S. Breuil sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $25,854.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Graybug Vision stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.11% of Graybug Vision at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

