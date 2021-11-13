Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) PT Raised to C$41.00 at CSFB

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its target price upped by CSFB from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GWO. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$40.45.

Shares of TSE:GWO opened at C$38.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02, a current ratio of 24.32 and a quick ratio of 20.95. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of C$28.79 and a 12 month high of C$39.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.88.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Frederick Macoun acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$27.13 per share, with a total value of C$189,896.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at C$189,896.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

