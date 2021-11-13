Greenidge Generation (GREE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect Greenidge Generation to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Greenidge Generation stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.36. 955,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,776,142. Greenidge Generation has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $60.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Greenidge Generation stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GREE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Greenidge Generation in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Greenidge Generation Company Profile

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc owns and operates a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses.

