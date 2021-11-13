Greenlane (GNLN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect Greenlane to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $34.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 27.20%. On average, analysts expect Greenlane to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNLN opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $194.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Greenlane has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73.

A number of analysts recently commented on GNLN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Greenlane in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Greenlane in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Greenlane in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenlane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.30.

In other news, President Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $199,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,688 shares of company stock worth $494,520 over the last three months. 83.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Greenlane by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Greenlane by 239.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 22,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenlane in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

