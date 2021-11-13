Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Trading Up 16.3%

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) shares were up 16.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.78. Approximately 3,044,708 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,677,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright set a C$4.00 price target on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities set a C$2.50 price target on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$2.25 price target on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.61.

Get Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$368.17 million and a PE ratio of -102.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.78.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.