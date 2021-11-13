Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 221.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,408 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Greif worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Greif in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Greif by 294.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Greif by 157.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Greif in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 46.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Greif from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

NYSE:GEF opened at $69.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. Greif, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.16 and a 1 year high of $72.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.39. Greif had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.21%.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

