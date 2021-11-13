Grimm (GRIMM) Price Tops $0.0021

Grimm (CURRENCY:GRIMM) traded down 33.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. During the last week, Grimm has traded up 17.3% against the dollar. One Grimm coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grimm has a market capitalization of $129,878.84 and $6,256.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grimm alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00014490 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001104 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Grimm Coin Profile

Grimm (GRIMM) is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Grimm is grimmw.com

Buying and Selling Grimm

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grimm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grimm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grimm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grimm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grimm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.