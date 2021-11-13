H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) PT Raised to C$3.25

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of H2O Innovation in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Shares of HEOFF opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $183.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.69 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. H2O Innovation has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.94.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.66 million during the quarter. H2O Innovation had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 7.61%.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation, Inc engages in the design and provision of water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through the following segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products and Operation and Maintenance Services. The Water Technologies and Services segment includes water and wastewater projects and services.

