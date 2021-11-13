Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Sets New 52-Week High at $53.30

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.30 and last traded at $53.20, with a volume of 2114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.60.

A number of brokerages have commented on HWC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.42. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 355.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 56,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 43,984 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 20,710 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,536.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,249,000 after purchasing an additional 364,409 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

