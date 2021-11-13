Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.790-$1.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.76 billion-$6.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.81 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.400-$0.450 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBI. B. Riley increased their target price on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush began coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.38.

HBI traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,643,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502,226. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.88. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is -66.67%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hanesbrands stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,347,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 511,847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of Hanesbrands worth $43,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

