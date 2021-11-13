Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Receives $110.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HPGLY. HSBC downgraded shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of HPGLY opened at $125.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.22. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $34.50 and a 52-week high of $137.70.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

