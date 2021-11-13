Harmony (ONE) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000432 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Harmony has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $2.96 billion and $125.43 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.49 or 0.00359102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00052512 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.57 or 0.00225640 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011225 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,243,133,105 coins and its circulating supply is 10,792,486,105 coins. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

